Duplin County child taken by non-custodial mother found and is safe

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published January 31, 2024 at 6:26 AM EST
Callie Holloman, left, age 8, has blonde hair, blue eyes, and freckles. The child is believed to be with Ronda Holloman, right, who drives a black Acura MDX with a North Carolina license tag.
North Carolina Center for Missing Persons
/
Amber Alert
Callie Holloman, left, age 8, has blonde hair, blue eyes, and freckles. The child is believed to be with Ronda Holloman, right, who drives a black Acura MDX with a North Carolina license tag.

Officials in Duplin County say eight-year-old Callie Holloman, who was taken by her mother after her father was granted temporary custody, has been found and is safe.

Previous story:

An Amber Alert has been issued for an endangered eastern North Carolina child.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for Callie Holloman, who was taken from a home on Joe Johnson Road in Warsaw.

The Center for Missing Persons says Callie, age 8, is about 5-foot-2 and 50 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and freckles.

The child is believed to be with Ronda Holloman, who drives a black Acura MDX with a North Carolina license tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
