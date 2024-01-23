Preparations underway for conference focused on rehabilitation of those who have been convicted of crimes

The North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections is preparing for a conference that will focus on rehabilitation of those who have been convicted of crimes, and how to best help them rejoin their communities.

They are asking organizations to submit a proposal the present at the 2024 Rehabilitation and Reentry Conference in Raleigh in April.

The networking event for community and government leaders, nonprofits, and others is focused on sharing critical reentry information, best practices, and advocating for systemic reform.

More information is available on the NC Department of Adult Corrections’ website.