Governor, house minority leader warn of possible increased restrictions on abortions in NC

Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and House Minority leader Robert Reives were in Charlotte on Monday to recognize the 51st anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe versus Wade.

The ruling guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion. It was overturned by the court in 2022, leading to some Republican-controlled states restricting abortions.

North Carolina Republicans passed a ban on most abortions after 12 weeks last year.

Reives said more restrictions could come in North Carolina - and nationwide - if the GOP wins the presidency and controls Congress.

“Make no mistake,” he said, “If Republicans return to the White House in 2024 and if the right-wing extremists that have taken over that party gain more seats, they will have, and have promised, a national ban on abortions.”

It’s a message voters in battleground states will hear more of this year as a part of the national Democrats’ strategy to boost their candidates’ chances.

Abortion is also likely to be a key issue in the November governor’s race in North Carolina.