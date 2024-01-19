© 2024 Public Radio East
Mom was right; small grain of truth to adage that you'll catch a cold by going out without a coat

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published January 19, 2024 at 5:15 AM EST
When your parents told you to put on a coat before you go outside or you'll catch cold, there's a small kernel of truth to that.

"If you're a little bit colder outside, your body's immune system may just drop a little bit because it's spending extra effort to keep you warm," Mayo Clinic family physician Dr. Jesse Bracamonte said. "That's not with everybody, but, in some cases, it may predispose you to a cold.”

Bracamonte said the cold weather itself doesn't cause the common cold. However, as winter temps dip down, the chances of spreading a respiratory virus go up because more time is spent indoors with others.
Annette Weston-Riggs
