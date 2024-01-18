© 2024 Public Radio East
Sheriff: protect your pets during weekend cold snap

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published January 18, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST
The first-ever Celebrate Shelter Pets Day was held this week at the Craven County Animal Services shelter.
Annette Weston-Riggs
/
Public Radio East
File: The first-ever Celebrate Shelter Pets Day was held at the Craven County Animal Services shelter.

North Carolina state law and Craven County ordinances say that all companion animals be provided shelter from the elements.

In the severe cold that’s expected this weekend, Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said people should allow their pets to be in the house or garage.

He added that outdoor pets typically need more food in cold weather because they burn more calories to keep warm, and they should always have access to clean drinking water, so pet owners need to make sure it doesn’t freeze.

In addition, Hughes says cats have been known to climb onto engines or inside wheel wells for warmth, so check carefully before starting or driving the vehicle.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs