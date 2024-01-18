Sheriff: protect your pets during weekend cold snap

North Carolina state law and Craven County ordinances say that all companion animals be provided shelter from the elements.

In the severe cold that’s expected this weekend, Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said people should allow their pets to be in the house or garage.

He added that outdoor pets typically need more food in cold weather because they burn more calories to keep warm, and they should always have access to clean drinking water, so pet owners need to make sure it doesn’t freeze.

In addition, Hughes says cats have been known to climb onto engines or inside wheel wells for warmth, so check carefully before starting or driving the vehicle.