© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ECU toxicologist cautioning people to use heating sources wisely during weekend Arctic cold snap

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published January 18, 2024 at 6:29 AM EST
Dr. Jason Hack is the Chief for the Division of Medical Toxicology at Ecu Health, and he is cautioning people to use heating sources wisely during the weekend Arctic snap expected in eastern North Carolina.
ECU Health
Dr. Jason Hack is the Chief for the Division of Medical Toxicology at Ecu Health, and he is cautioning people to use heating sources wisely during the weekend Arctic snap expected in eastern North Carolina.

Frostbite isn’t the only concern with the frigid temperatures expected in eastern North Carolina this weekend.

"You can't smell it. You can't see it. You can't taste it.”

Chief for the Division of Medical Toxicology at ECU Health Dr. Jason Hack said carbon monoxide poisoning can sicken people when their furnaces malfunction or they use other means to heat their homes.

He said that includes, "HVAC, our heaters in our home. Portable heaters, propane portable heaters that some people might bring in, or if they lose their electricity because of an ice storm or something along those lines, they might want to bring in a generator out of the storm or close to the home.”

Dr. Hack also said people should never sit in a running car to escape the cold if the heat is out at their home.

"Some people would tend to sit in their car and turn on turn on their vehicle while it's still in their attached garage,” he said, “Even with the door open, these can be sources of enough carbon monoxide to injure or even, unfortunately, kill people within the home itself.”

It’s not a good idea, but a dangerous one, to use the gas stove in your kitchen to warm up the house. Dr. Hack said, “It could be producing low levels of carbon monoxide that might accumulate.”

And the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can be non-specific.

"It can look like a lot of other things,” he said, “Such as weakness or dizziness. Some people complain of some shortness of breath. Headache is one of the most common presenting symptoms of carbon monoxide. Confusion. Some people actually complain of chest pain or palpitations and fainting.”

Dr. Hack said the best defense is a working carbon monoxide detector in every bedroom and living space in the house; he recommends that people to make sure the batteries are fresh and they’re working properly before the cold air arrives this weekend.

According to the National Institutes of Health, about 1,200 people die in the U.S. from accidental CO poisoning annually and more than 100,000 people visit the emergency department each year.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs