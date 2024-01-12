NC police officer killed while stopping a gas station robbery laid to rest

Friends, family and colleagues remembered Police Sergeant Philip Dale Nix Thursday at Westover Church in Greensboro. Nix was shot and killed trying to stop a robbery at a gas station while off duty last month.

He served as a Greensboro police officer for over 20 years and was the longest serving sergeant in the department's family Victims Unit.

Greensboro police officer Joshua Payne says Nix was proud of his job and focused on both holding offenders accountable, as well as helping the victims find healing.

“I think the best example of this was how Sarge would volunteer to go to first appearance to speak on behalf of the victims who either couldn't go or who did not want to face their abuser. He would speak to the courts about the personal impact that strangulation, domestic assault, child abuse sexual abuse had on the victims with the hope that the offenders would receive additional consideration regarding pretrial release.”

He is survived by his wife Kelly Nix, and his son William.