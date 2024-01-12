Just under 2,000 balloons, dangerous for sea life, were picked up at an NC national park last year

Nearly 1,800 balloons were picked up on beaches at Cape Hatteras National Seashore last year, and park officials are urging people to celebrate events or remember loved ones in ways that are better for the environment.

Park Biologists say the problem seems to be increasing – there were 733 balloons collected the year before.

Balloons can impact sea life because they break down into small pieces of brightly colored plastic that look like food and are often eaten by wildlife.

N.C. State University Center For Marine Sciences And Technology A live Gervais' Beaked Whale washed up in Emerald Isle recently and died soon after, and researchers say the female calf was killed by ingesting a plastic balloon.

