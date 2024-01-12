© 2024 Public Radio East
Just under 2,000 balloons, dangerous for sea life, were picked up at an NC national park last year

Published January 12, 2024 at 6:34 AM EST
Nearly 1,800 balloons were picked up on beaches at Cape Hatteras National Seashore last year.

Park Biologists say the problem seems to be increasing – there were 733 balloons collected the year before.

Balloons can impact sea life because they break down into small pieces of brightly colored plastic that look like food and are often eaten by wildlife.

A live Gervais' Beaked Whale washed up in Emerald Isle recently and died soon after, and researchers say the female calf was killed by ingesting a plastic balloon.
N.C. State University Center For Marine Sciences And Technology
In November, a live Gervais' Beaked Whale died in Emerald Isle and a necropsy found the female calf died from eating a plastic or mylar balloon.

