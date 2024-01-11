© 2024 Public Radio East
Shopping center evacuated after homemade explosives, a weapon and meth were found in parked car

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published January 11, 2024 at 6:24 AM EST
A shopping center in Beaufort County was evacuated Wednesday night, after a man was found slumped over in his vehicle in the parking lot – with drugs, a weapon, and a possible explosive.
Food Lion
While they were checking on the man in the Food Lion parking lot, officers with the Washington Police Department found meth and the weapon.

Officials say there were also homemade explosives in the vehicle, and the Cherry Point Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was called to the scene.

The man is in custody and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said there is no threat to the public.
Annette Weston-Riggs
