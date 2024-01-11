NCDMV to open pared down Express License Plate Agency in Jacksonville, two months after closure

A pared-down License Plate Agency in Jacksonville will open next week.

The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles closed the previous location nearly two months ago, under allegations of contact violations by the previous owner, but now officials say a temporary LPA “express” office will open on Jan. 17.

Office hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.

The location is right next door to the previous NCDMV driver license office, and it will be operated by NCDMV staff until a new contractor is selected.

The LPA will only offer express services to customers, which include vehicle registration renewals and duplicates, license plate replacements and turn-ins, disability placards and 10-day temporary tags.

No title transactions will be available.