Another storm coming; animal protective service officers ask pet owners to check their fences

Another threat of severe weather is headed for eastern North Carolina.

An area of low pressure is expected to bring storms from both a warm front and cold front.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Newport say impacts could include severe wind gusts and heavy rain. They add that an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out yet.

The severe weather is expected to impact ENC Friday evening through Saturday morning.

With the possibility of unnoticed storm damage, and another weather system headed for ENC, Craven County Sheriff’s Office - Animal Protective Services officials are asking people to check their fences and gates in the lull between the storms.

There were several social media posts made after Tuesday night’s storms, of people looking for lost pets that escaped because of fence damage that wasn’t noticed before they let the dogs out, and that’s why animal protective service officers say it’s important to make sure gates and fences are secure.