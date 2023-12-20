State of emergency will help Duplin, Sampson County farmers deal with flooding after weekend storm
North Carolina’s governor has declared a State of Emergency in Duplin and Sampson counties because of flooding from Sunday’s storm.
Governor Roy Cooper said the declaration will help farms transport livestock, crops and essential products and mitigate the impacts of heavy rain and flooding heading into the holidays.
The order temporarily lifts restrictions regarding the transport of livestock, poultry and animal feed and crops within, to, or from the emergency area.