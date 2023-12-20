© 2023 Public Radio East
State of emergency will help Duplin, Sampson County farmers deal with flooding after weekend storm

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM EST
Cattle at the OKC West Livestock Market, one of the largest cattle auction houses in Oklahoma.
Nick Oxford
/
Nick Oxford for NPR
File: Cattle at the OKC West Livestock Market.

North Carolina’s governor has declared a State of Emergency in Duplin and Sampson counties because of flooding from Sunday’s storm.

Governor Roy Cooper said the declaration will help farms transport livestock, crops and essential products and mitigate the impacts of heavy rain and flooding heading into the holidays.

The order temporarily lifts restrictions regarding the transport of livestock, poultry and animal feed and crops within, to, or from the emergency area.
