Dead sperm whale found near the point at Cape Lookout National Seashore

Last weekend, a group out fishing – including NC State veterinarians Drs. Greg Lewbart and Anthony Blikslager, found a dead sperm whale stranded near the point on Cape Lookout.

They contacted the Center for Marine Sciences and Technology (CMAST) which brought in the NC marine mammal stranding response network team.

UNC-W large-whale specialists Bill McLellan and Ann Pabst and the CMAST veterinarian team examined the dead whale but could not determine a cause of death of the young, 16-ton male sperm whale.

They collected tissue for further testing.