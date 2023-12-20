© 2023 Public Radio East
Dead sperm whale found near the point at Cape Lookout National Seashore

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 20, 2023 at 6:19 AM EST
In the photo, Zoological Medicine Residents Laura Martinelli and Nick Dannemiller, UNC-Wilmington faculty Ann Pabst and Bill McLellan, NC Stranding Response Coordinator and NC State adjunct faculty member, Vicky Thayer, Craig Harms, and NC State CVM Associate Dean Anthony Blikslager conduct a postmortem exam on the male sperm whale. Not shown: R. Owens (photographer) and G. Lewbart (manning the boat).
Center for Marine Sciences and Technology (CMAST)
Last weekend, a group out fishing – including NC State veterinarians Drs. Greg Lewbart and Anthony Blikslager, found a dead sperm whale stranded near the point on Cape Lookout.

They contacted the Center for Marine Sciences and Technology (CMAST) which brought in the NC marine mammal stranding response network team.

UNC-W large-whale specialists Bill McLellan and Ann Pabst and the CMAST veterinarian team examined the dead whale but could not determine a cause of death of the young, 16-ton male sperm whale.

They collected tissue for further testing.
