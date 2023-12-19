© 2023 Public Radio East
Nonprofit asking for input on how to remember Kinston's Lincoln City neighborhood

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published December 19, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST
File: Hurricane Matthew caused widespread flooding in North Carolina and elsewhere after it hit the southeastern U.S. in 2016.

A nonprofit is asking for input on how to remember Lincoln City, a formerly independent neighborhood in Kinston that is no longer there.

The area was bought out by FEMA in the late 1990s following historic flooding by Hurricane Floyd.

Lincoln City was a historically Black neighborhood, with homes, farms, churches, and markets. Today, none of that remains, and the nonprofit Lincoln City Rising is hoping to transform the 700-acre property.

Member Lee Albritton says the organization is looking for ideas from the community, especially from people with connections to the area.

He said, "They deserve to be the ones who decide what eventually happens with this land. Our job is to try to convince them that it's not a waste of time or waste of effort."

Early next year, Lincoln City Rising will host community input sessions to gather ideas for the project.

"We've got this blank canvas really to try and engage the community in coming up with some creative ways to honor, to memorialize the history of Lincoln City,” Albritton said.
Ryan Shaffer
