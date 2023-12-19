NC12 open between Hatteras and Frisco, still closed on north end of Ocracoke

The section of NC12 between Hatteras and Frisco in the Outer Banks is back open, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation says there is still deep, standing water in the area – up to a foot in some spots – so people should travel with extreme caution.

The highway was closed by ocean overwash and sand deposits left by Sunday’s Nor’easter.

Officials say the section of Highway 12 closed on the north end of Ocracoke could reopen sometime Tuesday.

Elsewhere, NC12 is open and passable with water and sand on the road in several areas.