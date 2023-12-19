© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Narcan training will teach people how to respond to opioid overdoses until medical help arrives

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 19, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST
Naloxone hydrochloride, also known as Narcan, is an overdose antidote that many states have made available to first-responders.
Charles Krupa
/
AP
Naloxone hydrochloride, also known as Narcan, is an overdose antidote that many states have made available to first-responders.

A North Carolina county will host a Narcan training session this week to teach people – particularly those who are in regular contact with substance users -- how to respond to opioid overdoses until medical help arrives.

The Craven County Opioid Epidemic Response training will cover how to recognize an opioid overdose, the use of nasal Narcan, and performing hands-only CPR.

Officials say opioid overdoses require immediate medical attention and the response time for an overdose is typically four to six minutes. Narcan can provide temporary treatment until medical help arrives and is effective for overdoses caused by opioids, including prescription painkillers and street drugs.

The session will be held at Religious Community Services on George Street in New Bern on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Annette Weston-Riggs
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs