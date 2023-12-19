Narcan training will teach people how to respond to opioid overdoses until medical help arrives

A North Carolina county will host a Narcan training session this week to teach people – particularly those who are in regular contact with substance users -- how to respond to opioid overdoses until medical help arrives.

The Craven County Opioid Epidemic Response training will cover how to recognize an opioid overdose, the use of nasal Narcan, and performing hands-only CPR.

Officials say opioid overdoses require immediate medical attention and the response time for an overdose is typically four to six minutes. Narcan can provide temporary treatment until medical help arrives and is effective for overdoses caused by opioids, including prescription painkillers and street drugs.

The session will be held at Religious Community Services on George Street in New Bern on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.