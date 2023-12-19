© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge tells TikTok to hand over recorded internal Zoom meetings in child safety investigation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
In this photo illustration a mobile phone screen displays TikTok logo in front of a keyboard.
Mustafa Murat Kaynak
/
Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
In this photo illustration a mobile phone screen displays TikTok logo in front of a keyboard.

North Carolina’s attorney general won a court order requiring TikTok to hand over a secret archive of tens of thousands of recorded internal Zoom meetings that it initially failed to disclose for nearly a year and a half.

Attorney General Josh Stein and other A.G.’s in other states are investigating TikTok over concerns the company violated consumer protection laws and promoted its platform to children.

Stein said he’s pleased that the judge is requiring them to comply with the investigative demand for the files.

He said the videos showed that TikTok executives and employees knew and discussed how their platform addicts and harms children, that the safety features promoted to parents are ineffective, and that company’s business goals are more important than concerns about children’s safety.
Annette Weston-Riggs
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs