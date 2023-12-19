Judge tells TikTok to hand over recorded internal Zoom meetings in child safety investigation

North Carolina’s attorney general won a court order requiring TikTok to hand over a secret archive of tens of thousands of recorded internal Zoom meetings that it initially failed to disclose for nearly a year and a half.

Attorney General Josh Stein and other A.G.’s in other states are investigating TikTok over concerns the company violated consumer protection laws and promoted its platform to children.

Stein said he’s pleased that the judge is requiring them to comply with the investigative demand for the files.

He said the videos showed that TikTok executives and employees knew and discussed how their platform addicts and harms children, that the safety features promoted to parents are ineffective, and that company’s business goals are more important than concerns about children’s safety.