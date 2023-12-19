© 2023 Public Radio East
Guns stolen from dead man's shed lead to prison, suspect was wearing ankle monitor during theft

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 19, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST
A Nash County man who bought and sold stolen guns from a dead Nashville man’s shed has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for possessing a gun for use in drug trafficking and for possessing a firearm while a felon.

According to court documents, a neighbor saw Rodney Alligood removing guns from a neighbor’s locked outbuilding and called the police. A woman told investigators that nearly 60 of her late-ex-husband’s firearms had been stolen from the outbuilding, including pistols, revolvers, rifles and shotguns.

Alligood was on probation and a review of GPS ankle-monitoring data confirmed that was in the vicinity at the time of the crime.

Easley said some of the guns were sold on the streets, which could have allowed criminals to bypass background checks and get their hands on weapons.
