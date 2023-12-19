© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greenville doctor killed while helping at accident scene on interstate near Raleigh

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 19, 2023 at 6:53 AM EST
Greenville family physician Dr. Roger McMurray was killed on Sunday while trying to help a driver involved in an incident on I-87 in Wake County.
Physicians East
/
Facebook
Greenville family physician Dr. Roger McMurray was killed on Sunday while trying to help a driver involved in an incident on I-87 in Wake County.

A Greenville family physician was killed on Sunday while trying to help a driver involved in an accident on I-87 in Wake County.

Physicans East Dr. Roger McMurray and Gregory Harman, of Raleigh, died after being hit by a pickup truck driven by Eric Rivas.

WTVD-TV in Raleigh is reporting that Rivas was charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and speeding.

McMurray graduated from ECU’s Brody School of Medicine and joined Physicians East in 2015. He was also an Air Force veteran.

Physicians East officials say they will be contacting all of Dr. McMurray’s patients to help reschedule their appointments.
Annette Weston-Riggs
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs