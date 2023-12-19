Greenville doctor killed while helping at accident scene on interstate near Raleigh

A Greenville family physician was killed on Sunday while trying to help a driver involved in an accident on I-87 in Wake County.

Physicans East Dr. Roger McMurray and Gregory Harman, of Raleigh, died after being hit by a pickup truck driven by Eric Rivas.

WTVD-TV in Raleigh is reporting that Rivas was charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and speeding.

McMurray graduated from ECU’s Brody School of Medicine and joined Physicians East in 2015. He was also an Air Force veteran.

Physicians East officials say they will be contacting all of Dr. McMurray’s patients to help reschedule their appointments.