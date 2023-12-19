Grants coming to ENC communities in effort to replace lead water service pipes

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has announced 17 water systems statewide will receive $13.2 million in funding for projects to inventory or find and replace lead service lines.

Governor Cooper said everyone in North Carolina deserves access to safe, clean drinking water and this funding, from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, will help accomplish that.

In Duplin County, Rose Hill will get $200,000 to log an inventory of lead service lines.

In Green County, Hookerton will get $420,000 to create the same type of Inventory and Snow Hill will receive $482,000 to perform an investigation study.

In Martin County, Williamston will use $490,000 grant dollars to determine how many lead service lines are in place.

Nashville, in Nash County, will get nearly $900,000 to conduct a lead service line study.