The Nor’easter that blew into eastern North Carolina Sunday is expected to continue to impact parts of the region on Monday.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Newport say moderate to major soundside flooding is possible along the Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.

Large waves are expected for beaches from Rodanthe to Surf City. A high surf advisory is in effect.

Forecasters are calling the marine conditions “very dangerous” with seas 5-to-10 feet. A small craft advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. Monday and a gale warning is in place until noon.



With winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, a wind advisory remains in effect until noon Monday for East Carteret County and Ocracoke and Hatteras Islands.

Many area schools and colleges are on a delayed schedule Monday or have decided to close.



The Beaufort County Town of Belhaven is under a state of emergency. Local officials say people should stay put and stay off the roads.

They are also reminding people that driving through flood waters can be dangerous and even deadly.

Several areas of U.S. 12 in the Outer Banks are closed by ponding rain water and blown sand.

The North Carolina Department of transportation worked Sunday night to clear the highway until the tide came in, and they will be back out Monday morning to continue that work.

NC12 on Ocracoke Island is closed between the National Park Service Pony Pens and the ferry terminal because of severe overwash and sand on the roadway.

It’s also shut down North of Hatteras Village because of multiple dune breaches and severe ocean overwash. The closure is between Sandpiper Lane and Elizabeth Drive.