Snow Hill couple in federal court Tuesday, accused of assaulting officers during U.S. Capitol riot

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 12, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST
In the video, Curtis Davis is seen shoving and punching law enforcement officers and Tonya Bishop was seen pushing officers who were trying to disperse rioters from the Rotunda.
U.S. Department of Justice
An Eastern North Carolina couple will be in a federal courtroom on Tuesday to face charges in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Curtis Davis and Tonya Bishop of Snow Hill are charged with civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, as well as several other misdemeanors.

They were arrested on Friday in Snow Hill after prosecutors say they were identified from video footage inside the Capitol.

In the video, Davis is seen shoving and punching law enforcement officers and Bishop was seen pushing officers who were trying to disperse rioters from the Rotunda.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
