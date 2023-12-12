Snow Hill couple in federal court Tuesday, accused of assaulting officers during U.S. Capitol riot

An Eastern North Carolina couple will be in a federal courtroom on Tuesday to face charges in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Curtis Davis and Tonya Bishop of Snow Hill are charged with civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, as well as several other misdemeanors.

They were arrested on Friday in Snow Hill after prosecutors say they were identified from video footage inside the Capitol.

In the video, Davis is seen shoving and punching law enforcement officers and Bishop was seen pushing officers who were trying to disperse rioters from the Rotunda.