City, water quality experts still looking for source of Neuse River E. coli contamination

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 12, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST
Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop determined the likely source as a large stormwater outfall from the city, upstream from the testing site.

The source of ongoing Neuse River pollution continues to evade Sound Rivers, the City of Kinston and the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

Sound Rivers began an investigation in August after several test results from the same site came back with high levels of E. coli. Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop determined the likely source as a large stormwater outfall from the city, upstream from the testing site.

She reported it to city officials, who identified one leak —sewage from a terracotta pipe — into the stormwater system. The city installed a temporary fix and Krop said additional smoke testing there showed the problem at that location is resolved, at least for now.

However, further testing showed a continuing problem and Krop said there is at least one other issue in the sewer system contributing to the contamination.

NCDEQ is continuing to monitor the situation and work with Kinston to identify a source.
