$3 million DEQ dollars will support living shoreline project in Morehead City

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 12, 2023 at 6:38 AM EST
File: There are many permitted living shorelines today in eastern North Carolina.
North Carolina Coastal Federation
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management has received more than $3 million dollars to provide final engineering and design technical help for a local coastal resiliency project.

The University of North Carolina Institute of Marine Science, is planning to install a living shoreline in Morehead City, as well as a stormwater project to reduce runoff at the Division’s Headquarters campus.
