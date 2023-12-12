$3 million DEQ dollars will support living shoreline project in Morehead City
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management has received more than $3 million dollars to provide final engineering and design technical help for a local coastal resiliency project.
The University of North Carolina Institute of Marine Science, is planning to install a living shoreline in Morehead City, as well as a stormwater project to reduce runoff at the Division’s Headquarters campus.