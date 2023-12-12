$1 million in grants will benefit two eastern North Carolina state parks

The N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation announced end-of-year funding today totaling more than $13 million, some of which will benefit two eastern North Carolina parks.

A $500,000 North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority grant will allow Hammocks Beach State Park in Onslow County to address structural concerns and improve educational exhibits at the visitor center there.

A Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant, in the amount of $500,000, will benefit the city of Rocky Mount’s Sunset Park.