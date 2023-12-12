© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

$1 million in grants will benefit two eastern North Carolina state parks

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 12, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST
Hammocks Beach State Park
City of Swansboro
Hammocks Beach State Park

The N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation announced end-of-year funding today totaling more than $13 million, some of which will benefit two eastern North Carolina parks.

A $500,000 North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority grant will allow Hammocks Beach State Park in Onslow County to address structural concerns and improve educational exhibits at the visitor center there.

A Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant, in the amount of $500,000, will benefit the city of Rocky Mount’s Sunset Park.
Annette Weston-Riggs
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs