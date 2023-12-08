© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

More NC high school students taking an AP class for college credit than ever before

PRE News & Ideas | By Liz Schlemmer
Published December 8, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST
A student takes notes in a math class in the Government Girls High School of Meer Muhammad.
Diaa Hadid
/
NPR
File: A student takes notes in a math class in the Government Girls High School of Meer Muhammad.

More North Carolina high school students are taking an advanced placement class for college credit this school year than ever before.

High school students can earn college credit by taking Advanced Placement, or AP, classes if they receive a passing score on a standardized exam for the course.

Officials said 93,000 North Carolina students are taking at least one of those courses this year. That's an all time high that surpasses pre-pandemic levels. In fact, that number has grown by nearly 25 percent over the last decade.

At the same time, a greater share of Black and Latino students are participating in - and succeeding - in these classes.

In North Carolina, participation for those students is growing faster than it is nationally, which is closing gaps.

State education officials credited this growth to efforts to remove barriers for students. For example, state funding now covers the cost of students' final exams.
Liz Schlemmer
Liz Schlemmer is St. Louis Public Radio’s 2016 summer news intern. She is a master’s student in journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. While at UNC, Schlemmer has reported with Carolina Connection radio and North Carolina Health News. As an Indiana native, she is excited to be back in the Midwest and working with her first NPR member station.