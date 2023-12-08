© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina
Michigan State poised to hire UNC-Chapel Hill's Kevin Guskiewicz as president

PRE News & Ideas | By WUNC
Published December 8, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and UNC Chief of Police Brian James console students who had spent hours on lockdown during an active shooter situation on campus on Monday.
Hannah Schoenbaum
/
AP
File: UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and UNC Chief of Police Brian James console students who had spent hours on lockdown during an active shooter situation on campus on Monday.

Michigan State University has called a special meeting for Friday, where its Board of Trustees is expected to hire UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz as its next president.

The Chronicle of Higher Education was the first to report the news. UNC System President Pater Hans and the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees have not commented directly on Guskiewicz’s likely departure.

MSU’s student paper, The State News, first reported that Guskiewicz was on Michigan State’s short list back in November. Shortly after, Guskiewicz released a statement confirming the reports.

Guskiewicz has been the chancellor at UNC-Chapel Hill since 2019, first on an interim basis. He was previously the dean of the university’s College of Arts and Sciences, following his career as a neuroscientist and professor of exercise and sports science.
WUNC
