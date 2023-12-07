Tuskegee airman reported missing nearly 80 years ago brought home to be buried in North Carolina

Nearly 80 years after his P-51 Mustang went missing on a mission over Italy during World War Two, Second Lieutenant Fred Brewer is being laid to rest in Salisbury.

Brewer grew up in Charlotte and graduated from Shaw University.

A Tuskegee Airman, he served in the all-Black fighter unit known as the Red Tails.

In a speech on the floor of the U.S. Capitol this morning, Congresswoman Alma Adams said Brewer gave his life for a country that was still segregated.

“ Lieutenant Brewer gave the ultimate sacrifice for a country that did not get to see him as an equal citizen in serving and in giving his life," she said, "Lieutenant Brewer showed extraordinary faith in his country and, and in democracy that while imperfect in its, in its protection and promotion of his life and livelihood, it could still be worthy of his ultimate sacrifice.”

Brewer was 23 when he died. His remains were identified earlier this year and repatriated to Charlotte.