Suspected UNLV gunman, 67, was an ECU associate professor for nearly 16 years, from 2001-2017

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs,
Ryan Shaffer
Published December 7, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST
In a statement, ECU officials said Polito was employed on Aug. 13, 2001, as an assistant professor in the Department of Marketing and Supply Chain Management in the College of Business. He resigned from ECU on Jan. 17, 2017, as tenured associate professor.
LinkedIn
The man suspected of opening fire at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday, killing three people and wounding a fourth, has been identified by Las Vegas Metro Sheriff Kevin McMahill as former East Carolina University Professor Anthony Polito.

According to his LinkedIn page, Tony Polito, 67, was an Associate Professor at East Carolina University for nearly 16 years, from Aug. 2001 – Jan. 2017.

In a statement, ECU officials said Polito was employed on Aug. 13, 2001, as an assistant professor in the Department of Marketing and Supply Chain Management in the College of Business.

He resigned from ECU on Jan. 17, 2017, as tenured associate professor.

Madeline Carter, Las Vegas Review Journal
/
Associated Press
The gunman in Wednesday’s shooting at University of Nevada, Las Vegas was a former East Carolina University professor who had unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press.

The UNLV shooting took place at the university’s Lee Business School.

ABC news is reporting that Polito had sought a job at UNLV but apparently did not succeed in that effort.

Campus police detectives confronted the gunman within minutes of the reports of gunfire out on campus, according to the Associated Press, and Polito was killed at the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows the victims killed in the shooting were faculty or staff, not students. Investigators have not released the names of the victims or a possible motive. They have also not said what type of weapon was used.

On his personal website, Polito talks about his love for Las Vegas, his music, movie and literary preferences, and his personal theories about the Zodiac Killer, the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, and other events.

Coursicle – a college course scheduling app used by students at several North Carolina institutions -- allows students to rate their professors. Students there described him as eccentric, unorthodox, and said he spent a lot of time telling stories about his life. Most of the reviews of Polito were positive.

RMP - RateMyProfesssors.com – is a more popular forum for college student feedback, and until the UNLV shooting Polito was well-regarded there by ECU students who were pleased with his “unconventional” teaching style.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
