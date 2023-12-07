State officials warn of Medicare and Affordable Care Act scams as open enrollment nears end

State officials are warning people in North Carolina about Medicare and Affordable Care Act scams as the end of the open enrollment period nears.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said his office has received several complaints from people who believe their ACA plan was changed without their authorization, and from Medicare beneficiaries who say they have been billed for equipment and supplies they never ordered.

Causey said in some instances unscrupulous agents would re-enroll their clients into a new plan to collect the commission and changed their mailing address, email and phone number so they would not be alerted to the change.

The department has received nearly 9,500 Medicare fraud complaints so far this year, most involving consumers being billed for supplies and equipment they did not order or need. Some complaints involve beneficiaries being charged twice for a service they needed only once.