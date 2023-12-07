© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hotel owner in ENC killed by squatter, police say suspect took his own life after hours-long standoff

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Police said a 14-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday during a gathering at a Goldsboro home.
Image: Jobs For Felons Hub on Flickr via Creative Commons)
An eastern North Carolina hotel owner and a suspect died amid an armed standoff in Newport. Newport Police Chief Keith Lewis said it started with a 9-1-1 call at around 10 a.m. that reported a trespasser at the Hostess House.

An eastern North Carolina hotel owner and a suspect died amid an armed standoff in Newport.

Newport Police Chief Keith Lewis told WCTI-TV a 9-1-1 call at around 10 a.m. reported a trespasser at the Hostess House.

During the call, a disturbance was heard in the background and shortly after 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that someone had been shot.

Officers were able to pull hotel owner Satyen Naik, also known as "Baca," to safety but he died at the hospital.

The suspect, Troy Kellum, barricaded himself in a room for hours before officials say the Special Response Team entered the room; that’s when they Kellum died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Chief Lewis said that schools in the area were placed on the soft lockdown during the duration of the event. They considered shutting down Highway 70 but never reached that point.

Kellum had been squatting at the hotel and other places, and Lewis said that is believed to be what prompted Naik to initially contact law enforcement.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs