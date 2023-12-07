Hotel owner in ENC killed by squatter, police say suspect took his own life after hours-long standoff

An eastern North Carolina hotel owner and a suspect died amid an armed standoff in Newport.

Newport Police Chief Keith Lewis told WCTI-TV a 9-1-1 call at around 10 a.m. reported a trespasser at the Hostess House.

During the call, a disturbance was heard in the background and shortly after 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that someone had been shot.

Officers were able to pull hotel owner Satyen Naik, also known as "Baca," to safety but he died at the hospital.

The suspect, Troy Kellum, barricaded himself in a room for hours before officials say the Special Response Team entered the room; that’s when they Kellum died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Chief Lewis said that schools in the area were placed on the soft lockdown during the duration of the event. They considered shutting down Highway 70 but never reached that point.

Kellum had been squatting at the hotel and other places, and Lewis said that is believed to be what prompted Naik to initially contact law enforcement.