New North Carolina congressional districts challenged in federal court on racial bias claims

PRE News & Ideas | By Rusty Jacobs, WUNC
Published December 5, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST
A voter waits to cast a ballot at a polling location in Graham, N.C., Nov. 3, 2020. On Wednesday the North Carolina Supreme Court delayed the 2022 statewide primaries by two months to give redistricting legal challenges more time to be heard.
Gerry Broome
/
AP
File: The plaintiffs accuse GOP lawmakers of purposely drawing lines through and around minority communities to dilute their voting power and increase Republican gains at the ballot box next year.

A group of Black and Latino voters is suing top Republican state lawmakers in federal court over North Carolina's newly drawn Congressional map. The lawsuit says the plan violates the Constitutional ban on racial gerrymandering.

The plaintiffs accuse GOP lawmakers of purposely drawing lines through and around minority communities to dilute their voting power and increase Republican gains at the ballot box next year.

For example, they claim Republicans weakened Black votes in the northeastern First Congressional District by carving out Black communities in Greenville and moving them into a more conservative district. And they say Republicans broke up neighboring Black communities in Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem to make sure the 6th District goes from blue to red.

Republican lawmakers have maintained they drew legal maps under traditional redistricting criteria. The plaintiffs have asked for a three-judge panel to review the case.
Rusty Jacobs, WUNC
