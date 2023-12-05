© 2023 Public Radio East
NC Ferry maintenance facility could be coming to Craven County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 5, 2023 at 6:14 AM EST
(Photo: NCDOT)
North Carolina ferry passengers can now receive text or email alerts on schedule changes via the new Ferry FINS system.

A new federal grant will help the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division improve customer service.

A $400,000 Federal Transit Administration grant will study the possibility of designing and building a second facility where state crews could perform in-water maintenance - so boats could be returned to service quicker. The Ferry Division will provide a $100,000 match to fund the study.

Currently, the NCDOT Ferry Division has one maintenance facility, the Manns Harbor Shipyard in Dare County. The planning study will explore the conceptual site design for a larger, better equipped depot-level maintenance facility at the Cherry Branch Terminal in Craven County.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren.
