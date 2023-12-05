NC Ferry maintenance facility could be coming to Craven County

A new federal grant will help the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division improve customer service.

A $400,000 Federal Transit Administration grant will study the possibility of designing and building a second facility where state crews could perform in-water maintenance - so boats could be returned to service quicker. The Ferry Division will provide a $100,000 match to fund the study.

Currently, the NCDOT Ferry Division has one maintenance facility, the Manns Harbor Shipyard in Dare County. The planning study will explore the conceptual site design for a larger, better equipped depot-level maintenance facility at the Cherry Branch Terminal in Craven County.