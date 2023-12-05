Celebrate Shelter Pets Day celebrated in ENC and statewide

The first-ever Celebrate Shelter Pets Day was held this week at the Craven County Animal Services shelter.

Jo Anna Kloster is an animal welfare advocate and volunteer with the Humane Society of the United States, and said the idea came about in a conversation with her regional director.

She asked, "How can we bring awareness to our communities about adopting from our shelters, which will help dry up the demand and the people going to pet stores for puppy mill puppies?”

Annette Weston-Riggs / Public Radio East The Craven County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution marking the first Thursday after Thanksgiving Celebrate Shelter Pets Day. Commissioner Sherri Hunt said the goal is to find all of the animals a home for the holidays.

“The goal of our day is to find all of our animals a home for the holidays," she said, "Wouldn't it be nice for every one of them to be able to have a loving family to spend the rest of their life with?”

Animal service director Dr. Tanya Osler said community outreach is important in meeting that goal, because, ""Research has shown that people who talk with other people who have adopted animals before are three times more likely to come in and adopt a shelter pet. “

"All of our adoptions include full vaccinations, so rabies, distemper, Bordetella, heartworm tests for dogs, as well as microchip and a spay or neuter.”

Annette Weston-Riggs / Public Radio East It takes a village to keep the Craven County Animal Services shelter running smoothly.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes is so passionate about rescuing animals that he made it a cornerstone of his first campaign five years ago. He says the strides made at the shelter in the years since have been impressive.

"The number of animals that have gone to loving homes now, and the euthanasia rates that are coming down, and just so many animals are getting adopted that they're working very closely with a lot of the rescues," he said, "So, a lot of good things are going on.”

Wake County and Gaston Counties and shelters in Durham and Charlotte-Mecklenberg also declared the first Thursday after Thanksgiving Celebrate Shelter Pets Day. Governor Roy Cooper also penned a resolution recognizing the day statewide.