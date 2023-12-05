© 2023 Public Radio East
Celebrate Shelter Pets Day celebrated in ENC and statewide

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 5, 2023 at 6:01 AM EST
The first-ever Celebrate Shelter Pets Day was held this week at the Craven County Animal Services shelter.

Jo Anna Kloster is an animal welfare advocate and volunteer with the Humane Society of the United States, and said the idea came about in a conversation with her regional director.

She asked, "How can we bring awareness to our communities about adopting from our shelters, which will help dry up the demand and the people going to pet stores for puppy mill puppies?”

The Craven County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution marking the first Thursday after Thanksgiving Celebrate Shelter Pets Day. Commissioner Sherri Hunt said the goal is to find all of the animals a home for the holidays.

“The goal of our day is to find all of our animals a home for the holidays," she said, "Wouldn't it be nice for every one of them to be able to have a loving family to spend the rest of their life with?”

Animal service director Dr. Tanya Osler said community outreach is important in meeting that goal, because, ""Research has shown that people who talk with other people who have adopted animals before are three times more likely to come in and adopt a shelter pet. “

"All of our adoptions include full vaccinations, so rabies, distemper, Bordetella, heartworm tests for dogs, as well as microchip and a spay or neuter.”

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes is so passionate about rescuing animals that he made it a cornerstone of his first campaign five years ago. He says the strides made at the shelter in the years since have been impressive.

"The number of animals that have gone to loving homes now, and the euthanasia rates that are coming down, and just so many animals are getting adopted that they're working very closely with a lot of the rescues," he said, "So, a lot of good things are going on.”

Wake County and Gaston Counties and shelters in Durham and Charlotte-Mecklenberg also declared the first Thursday after Thanksgiving Celebrate Shelter Pets Day. Governor Roy Cooper also penned a resolution recognizing the day statewide.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
