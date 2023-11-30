© 2023 Public Radio East
SBI requests Martin County personnel records amid lawsuit filed by commissioners

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 30, 2023 at 6:08 AM EST
The State Bureau of Investigations has served Martin County government with a search warrant for personnel records.

A group of residents and two county commissioners sued Ronnie Smith, Dempsey Bond and Emily Biggs over the hiring and pay raises for County Manger James Bennett, and the lawsuit alleges several violations of the North Carolina Open Meetings Laws, and the Public Records Law.

The suit seeks to reverse the results of meetings or approvals by commissioners concerning the hiring and salary increases for Bennett.

Bennett, who has since retired, was given seven pay raises in the two and a half years he worked for the county, and when he retired he was making more than $186,000 a year. Commissioners Joe Ayers and Skip Gurganus said they were unaware of four of those raises.

Interim County Manager Ben Eisner said the county is cooperating with producing the requested information and will continue to comply with all requests.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
