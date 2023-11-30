Municipal election results certified

The State Board of Elections has certified the results of the October and November 2023 municipal elections in North Carolina.

After every election, officials conduct a series of audits to confirm the election results. In particularly close contests, county boards of elections may recount the ballots in accordance with state law.

The audits conducted after the October and November elections confirmed that results tabulated by machine are accurate and that there is no evidence of any fraud or other irregularities that could affect the outcome of a contest.

The State Board also unanimously approved a resolution to move the absentee ballot distribution date for the March 5, 2024 primary election to 45 days before Election Day.