Former patients at shuttered ENC hospital now have access to medical records

Former Martin General Hospital patients now have digital access to their medical records.

Martin County and Ascendient officials say Sharecare, an electronic records provider, will control the records and allow patients to receive them.

County officials say the North Carolina Attorney General has filed an objection to the bankruptcy trustee’s plan to remove and destroy the paper patient records currently located at Martin General Hospital.

The Delaware bankruptcy court will likely hold a hearing on the trustee’s motion and the attorney general’s objection.