Former patients at shuttered ENC hospital now have access to medical records

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 30, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST
Americans have the right to access their medical records, but actually doing so is often complicated, slow and costly.
Sean Justice
/
Getty Images
Former Martin General Hospital patients now have digital access to their medical records.

Martin County and Ascendient officials say Sharecare, an electronic records provider, will control the records and allow patients to receive them.

County officials say the North Carolina Attorney General has filed an objection to the bankruptcy trustee’s plan to remove and destroy the paper patient records currently located at Martin General Hospital.

The Delaware bankruptcy court will likely hold a hearing on the trustee’s motion and the attorney general’s objection.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs