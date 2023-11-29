© 2023 Public Radio East
One year later, sheriff provides update about substation shooting investigation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 29, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST
This photos shows the gate to the Duke Energy West End substation in Moore County, N.C. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Tens of thousands were without power in the county after what authorities say was an act of criminal vandalism at multiple substations. The Pilot newspaper in Southern Pines reported that infrastructure at the West End substation was damaged.
(John Nagy/The Pilot via AP)
Nearly a year after two electrical substations were shot several times, taking them offline for days and putting a huge area of a North Carolina county in the dark, law enforcement agencies are offering updates on the investigation.

The two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot into on the evening of Dec. 3, 2022, and more than 45,000 customers were without power for several days while energy crews worked to repair the damage.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields the investigation into the power attacks has not stopped, and his department and partners at the FBI have pursued hundreds of leads and continue to receive them.

Fields added that he has worked with Senator Tom McInnis and other lawmakers to improve infrastructure security in the state, which led to the passage of a bill that strengthens penalties for those found guilty of property crimes against utility companies.

The reward remains at $100,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
