One year later, sheriff provides update about substation shooting investigation

Nearly a year after two electrical substations were shot several times, taking them offline for days and putting a huge area of a North Carolina county in the dark, law enforcement agencies are offering updates on the investigation.

The two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot into on the evening of Dec. 3, 2022, and more than 45,000 customers were without power for several days while energy crews worked to repair the damage.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields the investigation into the power attacks has not stopped, and his department and partners at the FBI have pursued hundreds of leads and continue to receive them.

Fields added that he has worked with Senator Tom McInnis and other lawmakers to improve infrastructure security in the state, which led to the passage of a bill that strengthens penalties for those found guilty of property crimes against utility companies.

The reward remains at $100,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.