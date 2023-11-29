North Carolina siblings killed by father in murder suicide

The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide that took place early Tuesday morning.

Police said 55-year-old David Lee Housden shot and killed his two children before killing himself around 3:30 a.m.

The two victims were identified as 16-year-old Kaylee Housden, and 20-year-old Alexander Housden. They were students at Atkins High School and Winston-Salem State University respectively.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus said crisis teams are at the high school offering counseling services.

“This is something that will create lasting trauma for both the family and our kids and our staff members," she said, "And so they'll be there unlimited until as needed until every child and every adult that needs help, gets that help that they need.”

Police say this is the 43rd and 44th homicide of 2023. It is also the second murder-suicide incident in Winston-Salem this year.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.