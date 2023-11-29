First North Atlantic right whale calf of the season spotted near the Carolina coast

Researchers have identified the first North Atlantic right whale mom and calf pair of the 2023-2024 season off the coast of South Carolina.

Biologists with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute say the mother, Juno, is about 38 years old and has successfully given birth to her 8th documented calf.

November marks the beginning of the calving season, and last week researchers spotted seven right whales swimming off the coasts of North Carolina to Georgia.

It’s estimated there are only about 360 North Atlantic right whales remaining, including fewer than 70 reproductively active females.

Calving season is an especially vulnerable period for right whales, and to protect the species in their calving grounds and migratory route, Seasonal Management Areas have been designated off the coasts of northeast Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Boats 65 feet or longer are required to maintain a speed of 10 knots or less to minimize the risk of collisions.