First North Atlantic right whale calf of the season spotted near the Carolina coast

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 29, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST
Biologists with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute say the mother, Juno, is about 38 years old and has successfully given birth to her 8th documented calf.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute
Researchers have identified the first North Atlantic right whale mom and calf pair of the 2023-2024 season off the coast of South Carolina.

Biologists with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute say the mother, Juno, is about 38 years old and has successfully given birth to her 8th documented calf.

November marks the beginning of the calving season, and last week researchers spotted seven right whales swimming off the coasts of North Carolina to Georgia.

It’s estimated there are only about 360 North Atlantic right whales remaining, including fewer than 70 reproductively active females.

Calving season is an especially vulnerable period for right whales, and to protect the species in their calving grounds and migratory route, Seasonal Management Areas have been designated off the coasts of northeast Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Boats 65 feet or longer are required to maintain a speed of 10 knots or less to minimize the risk of collisions.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
