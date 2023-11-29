© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Christmas tree prices in North Carolina expected to be about the same as last year

PRE News & Ideas | By Nick de la Canal, WFAE
Published November 29, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST
azndc
/
Getty Images

With Thanksgiving over, many North Carolinians are heading out to purchase Christmas trees at farms and tree lots, and prices are expected to be about the same or slightly higher than last year.

About half of farmers surveyed by the grower-funded Real Christmas Tree Board expect to raise prices by less than 5 percent this year. About a quarter expect no price increase. That's even though many farmers, including in the North Carolina mountains, have seen modest increases in the cost of fuel, fertilizer and labor, and special challenges from weather.

Jill Sidebottom is with the National Christmas Tree Association.

"It’s been dry as you well know," she said, "There’s a lot of fires and things going on now. There’s been some drought conditions."

She said most Christmas tree farms, including in North Carolina, were untouched by recent wildfires in the mountains, and while the drought poses a threat to younger seedlings, it's less of a concern for established trees.

Consumers should expect prices similar to last year, when the median cost of a Christmas tree was $80.

Nick de la Canal, WFAE
See stories by Nick de la Canal, WFAE