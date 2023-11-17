© 2023 Public Radio East
'Tis the season; weekend Christmas parades and tree lighting ceremonies in ENC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST
The first holiday events of the season in eastern North Carolina take place on Saturday.

Thousands are expected to line the Jacksonville Christmas Holiday Parade route down Western Boulevard on Saturday at 9 a.m. The parade begins at Coastal Carolina Community College and ends at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. This year’s theme is Christmas Holiday Movie Magic. Western Boulevard will close at 8:30 a.m.

The Town of Surf City will hold it’s annual Christmas tree lighting Saturday at 3 p.m. There will be live music, food, kids activities and a chance for the kids to see Santa.

Chocowinity’s annual Christmas Expo and Christmas Parade is Saturday from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. It starts with a pancake and sausage breakfast and includes many local vendors. The Chocowinity Christmas Parade begins at 10 a.m. and Santa will be available for pictures.
