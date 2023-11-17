© 2023 Public Radio East
Sudden closure; NC DMV license plate agency permanently closed, under investigation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 17, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST
The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ Jacksonville License Plate Agency is closed until further notice.

Marty Homan, communications manager for the NCDMV, confirms that the office has been shuttered because of contract violations by the operator of the agency.

Homan says an investigation is underway, and because of that investigation he was unable to give details of the nature of the violations.

NCDMV oversees license plate agencies, but they are managed by private businesses or local governments.

Customers are being directed to the license plate agencies in Wallace, Maysville or Havelock.
Annette Weston-Riggs
