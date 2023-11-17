Sudden closure; NC DMV license plate agency permanently closed, under investigation

The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ Jacksonville License Plate Agency is closed until further notice.

Marty Homan, communications manager for the NCDMV, confirms that the office has been shuttered because of contract violations by the operator of the agency.

Homan says an investigation is underway, and because of that investigation he was unable to give details of the nature of the violations.

NCDMV oversees license plate agencies, but they are managed by private businesses or local governments.

Customers are being directed to the license plate agencies in Wallace, Maysville or Havelock.