© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC man, a former Marine, charged with assaulting officers in U.S. Capitol riot

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 17, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST
Americans watched the Capitol riot unfold on TV or the internet.
Alex Edelman
/
AFP via Getty Images
File: Americans watched the Capitol riot unfold on TV or the internet.

A North Carolina man has been arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol Breach.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice said Lee Stutts, a former United States Marine was arrested on Thursday and is accused of assaulting several law enforcement officers.

He is expected to make his initial appearance in federal court Friday in the Western District of North Carolina.

Stutts is accused of physically assaulting at least seven different U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department officers, including throwing something at a line of officers, pushing a metal bike rack fencing into officers, and joining with other rioters in using an enormous sign as a battering ram against police.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs