NC man, a former Marine, charged with assaulting officers in U.S. Capitol riot

A North Carolina man has been arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol Breach.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice said Lee Stutts, a former United States Marine was arrested on Thursday and is accused of assaulting several law enforcement officers.

He is expected to make his initial appearance in federal court Friday in the Western District of North Carolina.

Stutts is accused of physically assaulting at least seven different U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department officers, including throwing something at a line of officers, pushing a metal bike rack fencing into officers, and joining with other rioters in using an enormous sign as a battering ram against police.