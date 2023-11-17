© 2023 Public Radio East
E.coli levels in Neuse River in Kinston still high, source remains under investigation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 17, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST
White fungus can be seen atop the water at the Kinston outfall into the Neuse River.
Sound Rivers
The Neuse Riverkeeper is still working to determine why a Swim Guide site in Kinston continues to have extremely high levels of bacteria.

In mid-summer, test results of water samples taken at the N.C. Highway 11 boat ramp in Kinston starting coming back with elevated levels of E. coli, which has continued into fall.

Last week, Samantha Krop investigated a large stormwater outfall pipe flowing directly into the Neuse River. She said it was flowing pretty significantly with what looked like sewage, even though there’s been no rain recently. Tests came back “off the charts” for E. coli.

Kinston city officials did find a sewage leak upstream and were able to fix it, but when Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register visited the site five days later, she also found odorous, bluish-green water, topped with white fungus.

North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has been notified, but Krop said state officials haven’t been out to the site yet.
Annette Weston-Riggs
