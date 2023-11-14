Three people accept settlements for injuries from toxic water at Camp Lejeune, two payouts already made

More than a year after a federal law that provides for compensation to people affected by contaminated water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune was put in place, the government has made its first settlement offers and payments.

(Photo: Annette Weston-Riggs, Public Radio East A tearful Erin Brockovich apologized for being emotional while speaking at a town hall meeting regarding the toxic water aboard Camp Lejeune. It’s something that, and if you’ve seen the film you’ll know, is out of character for her.

At a hearing late last month, U.S. Department of Justice attorney Adam Bain, who is representing the government, said three people have accepted settlements for their injuries from the toxic water, totaling $850,000. He said two of the three people have been paid.

Court documents from the hearing show the government said it has made 23 settlement offers to people who have filed claims over health impacts from the contaminated drinking water.

(Photo: Annette Weston-Riggs, Public Radio East) Perhaps the man who has fought the longest to get help for people impacted by the toxic drinking water – which was polluted by industrial solvents, benzene, and other chemicals in wells aboard parts of Camp Lejeune over a 30-year-span -- is retired Marine Corps Master Sergeant Jerry Ensminger.

More than 117,000 administrative claims are pending with the U.S. Navy, and more than 1,300 lawsuits are in federal court in North Carolina.

The government estimated that the claims could cost $3.3 trillion.

(Photo: Annette Weston-Riggs, Public Radio East) Mike Partain was born aboard Camp Lejeune in 1967 but grew up in Florida and says he wasn’t aware there was a problem with the water until shortly after he was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, at the age of 39.

Claims can be filed through August 2024.