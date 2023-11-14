Three people accept settlements for injuries from toxic water at Camp Lejeune, two payouts already made
More than a year after a federal law that provides for compensation to people affected by contaminated water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune was put in place, the government has made its first settlement offers and payments.
At a hearing late last month, U.S. Department of Justice attorney Adam Bain, who is representing the government, said three people have accepted settlements for their injuries from the toxic water, totaling $850,000. He said two of the three people have been paid.
Court documents from the hearing show the government said it has made 23 settlement offers to people who have filed claims over health impacts from the contaminated drinking water.
More than 117,000 administrative claims are pending with the U.S. Navy, and more than 1,300 lawsuits are in federal court in North Carolina.
The government estimated that the claims could cost $3.3 trillion.
Claims can be filed through August 2024.