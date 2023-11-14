Federal climate report shows North Carolina, other southeast states are growing warmer and more humid

A new federal report out Tuesday offers the latest data on the effects of climate change and what we're doing to adapt.

The 5th National Climate Assessment includes chapters on how climate change is making social inequality worse, the need to reduce carbon emissions faster and on climate change in each region of the country.

North Carolina's state climatologist Kathie Dello co-wrote the chapter on the Southeast.

She said, “The Southeast is getting warmer, wetter, more humid. But in this report, we were able to talk about some of the economic impacts, so how climate change will affect our jobs, our economies, our livelihoods, and our families. And we were also able to look at some of the disproportionate impacts to frontline communities, especially around climate change and health.”

The report also looks at how federal and state funded projects are making a difference, and what more needs to be done.