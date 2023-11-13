Third flu death in NC, uptick in COVID-19 virus in wastewater testing

A third person has died from the flu in North Carolina.

The first flu deaths this season were reported at the end of October, and officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said all three of the deaths have been among adults; two of them were over the age of 65; the other was between 25-49.

NCDHHS numbers show a slight increase in flu admissions to North Carolina hospitals in recent weeks, while the number of COVID-19 admissions have decreased.

However, the state health department says there has been a significant increase in COVID-19 detected in wastewater across the state--which they use to track a potential uptick in the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all people aged 6 months and older receive a fall COVID-19 vaccine and seasonal flu vaccine.