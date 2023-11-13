© 2023 Public Radio East
Third flu death in NC, uptick in COVID-19 virus in wastewater testing

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 13, 2023 at 6:36 AM EST
A rogues gallery of the viruses (left to right) that cause MERS, SARS, and influenza.
A rogues gallery of the viruses (left to right) that cause MERS, SARS, and influenza.

A third person has died from the flu in North Carolina.

The first flu deaths this season were reported at the end of October, and officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said all three of the deaths have been among adults; two of them were over the age of 65; the other was between 25-49.

NCDHHS numbers show a slight increase in flu admissions to North Carolina hospitals in recent weeks, while the number of COVID-19 admissions have decreased.

However, the state health department says there has been a significant increase in COVID-19 detected in wastewater across the state--which they use to track a potential uptick in the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all people aged 6 months and older receive a fall COVID-19 vaccine and seasonal flu vaccine.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
