Police release images of SUV involved in string of Halloween BB gun shootings

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 9, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST
Jacksonville police have released two photos of the suspected vehicle in the pellet/BB gun shootings on Halloween.
Jacksonville Public Safety
/
Facebook




Police said the shootings took place between 8:45 and 9:30 p.m. in the areas of Brynn Marr, Ashley Park Apartments and the Jacksonville Mall.

Investigators believe four males were in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer or Chevrolet Suburban, and the BB gun was described as a rifle with a red laser attachment.


Jacksonville Public Safety
/
Facebook


Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Jacksonville Police or Crimestoppers.
Annette Weston-Riggs

