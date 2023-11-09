Police release images of SUV involved in string of Halloween BB gun shootings

Jacksonville police have released two photos of the suspected vehicle in the pellet/BB gun shootings on Halloween.

Police said the shootings took place between 8:45 and 9:30 p.m. in the areas of Brynn Marr, Ashley Park Apartments and the Jacksonville Mall.

Investigators believe four males were in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer or Chevrolet Suburban, and the BB gun was described as a rifle with a red laser attachment.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Jacksonville Police or Crimestoppers.