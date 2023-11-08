© 2023 Public Radio East
North Carolina police chief on administrative leave, investigation of department underway

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 8, 2023 at 6:59 AM EST
Police line in Canada.

The Town of Pilot Mountain has placed its police chief on administrative leave, with pay, and officials say the police department is under investigation.

Town officials said its policy not to comment on active investigations, but they will share more information about why they are investigating the Pilot Mountain Police department when it becomes available.

In the meantime, Adrian Tillotson has been named Interim Chief of Police to lead the department during this transitional period.

Tillotson began his career in 1986 as a security policeman in the United States Air Force, and since that time served as a patrol officer, K9 handler, and SWAT team member with the Mount Airy Police Department.

In 2022, he was appointed as the Town of Pilot Mountain's first detective.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
