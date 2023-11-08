North Carolina police chief on administrative leave, investigation of department underway

The Town of Pilot Mountain has placed its police chief on administrative leave, with pay, and officials say the police department is under investigation.

Town officials said its policy not to comment on active investigations, but they will share more information about why they are investigating the Pilot Mountain Police department when it becomes available.

In the meantime, Adrian Tillotson has been named Interim Chief of Police to lead the department during this transitional period.

Tillotson began his career in 1986 as a security policeman in the United States Air Force, and since that time served as a patrol officer, K9 handler, and SWAT team member with the Mount Airy Police Department.

In 2022, he was appointed as the Town of Pilot Mountain's first detective.